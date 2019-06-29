Virginia Competes: Virginia companies celebrate Pride Month

Altria has joined growing list of Virginia’s top companies partnering with Virginia Competes, a program developed by Equality Virginia that recognizes businesses who are committed to addressing workplace fairness for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) employees.

Currently, employees in Virginia do not have a statewide standard that protects against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Virginia Competes members agree that in order to attract and compete for top talent, workplaces and communities must be welcoming of LGBT employees, customers, and visitors. The companies who joined know that diversity and inclusion matter. They also have policies in place that welcome and protect LGBT employees.

“Equality Virginia welcomes Altria as the 16th member of Virginia Competes. While it is one thing for a company to have practices and policies in place that protect employees and customers from discrimination, these businesses are leading the way by sending a stronger message and affirming those policies and making a public statemet by joining Virginia Competes. We know there is a clear economic and business case for fair treatment of LGBT individuals. We look forward to continued growth of Virginia Competes” said Parrish.

In addition to Altria, Virginia Competes members also include Capital One, CarMax, Dominion Energy, Genworth, Goodwill of Central and Costal Virginia, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Hunton Andrews Kurth, LeClair Ryan, Mercer, Nestlé USA, Northrop Grumman, Reed Smith, Snagajob, SunTrust, and Williams Mullen.

More information about Virginia Competes, which launched in 2017 and has grown to 15 members, is available at www.virginiafairness.org/virginiacompetes.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google