Virginia company turns dog apparel into masks to help prevent COVID-19

Published Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Pup Scruffs, which launched in March as a dog-apparel company, rebranded its merchandise to be masks for people when the pandemic hit the country.

In the beginning, Pup Scruffs, based in Goode, Va., made designer neck wear for dogs, offering 40 different designs and fun dog-inspired patterns, said Katie Bernotsky, one of the owners of the company. However, because it launched at the end of March when most people were concerned about the coronavirus disease, the owners realized it wasn’t a good time to launch dog apparel.

Bernotsky and her husband began wearing the neck wear as masks to prevent the virus. They started to get compliments while wearing them. People wanted to know where to buy them. The owners decided to sell the neck wear as neck wear for dogs and as masks for adults, toddlers and children.

The company offers 10 sizes for dogs and three sizes for people (adults, children and toddlers). By refocusing marketing efforts, the company’s sales quadrupled overnight and Pup Scruffs are shipped all over the country.

“We have received so much positive feedback from customers that these masks have been the perfect solution for families,” Bernotsky said. “People have been purchasing them to match their children or pets.”

The masks are lightweight and breathable, made from a polyester/spandex blend. They are easy to wear and comfortable. Even though the economy is at its worst and unemployment is through the roof, the company has been able to flourish by thinking quickly and providing a solution during the pandemic.

Pup Scruffs donates a portion of all sales to the Lynchburg Humane Society in Lynchburg.

Within two weeks, the company donated $5,000 to the shelter.

“We were so excited to be able to do this especially during this time when the shelter and the animals needed it the most,” she added.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments