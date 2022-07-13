Virginia companies set to expand into global markets with graduation from trade accelerator program
Eleven companies from the Commonwealth have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade, or VALET, program.
The program assists Virginia exporters that have established domestic operations and are committed to a growth strategy which includes international exporting.
“The VALET program positions Virginia businesses for success utilizing a proven combination of knowledge and resources to catalyze global sales,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “International trade makes companies stronger, more resilient, and more competitive in the global marketplace, and VALET is a critical vehicle to facilitate connections. We look forward to many more years of global success for these VALET program graduates.”
The 11 graduating companies include:
- Aeroprobe Corporation (Montgomery County)
- Avondale Decor, LLC (Louisa County)
- Federal Pacific (City of Bristol)
- Morooka America, LLC (Hanover County)
- Titan Systems Corporation (Loudoun County)
- TMEIC Corporation Americas (Roanoke County)
- Troika Solutions, LLC (Fairfax County)
- Phoenix Integration (Montgomery County)
- Phoenix Group (City of Chesapeake)
- Patriot3, Inc. (Spotsylvania County)
- Shockoe.com, LLC (City of Richmond)
VALET is a two-year program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. There are currently 50 companies participating in the VALET program and 404 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the program since its inception in 2002.
Virginia exports more than $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services are critical to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue.
VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering 85 countries around the globe. More information on the VALET program is available here.