Virginia Commission for the Arts grants available for arts organizations

The Virginia Commission for the Arts, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, has developed a program to expedite funds from the CARES Act, to help save jobs in the arts sector.

The Virginia CARES grant program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible non-profits arts organizations. These funds are to be used for salary support (full or partial) for one or more individuals; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and/or facility costs, such as rent and utilities.

To apply, visit the VCA Online Grants System. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

