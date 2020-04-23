Virginia Commission for the Arts grants available for arts organizations
The Virginia Commission for the Arts, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, has developed a program to expedite funds from the CARES Act, to help save jobs in the arts sector.
The Virginia CARES grant program will be carried out through one-time grants to eligible non-profits arts organizations. These funds are to be used for salary support (full or partial) for one or more individuals; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and/or facility costs, such as rent and utilities.
To apply, visit the VCA Online Grants System. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.