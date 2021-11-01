Virginia Commission for the Arts announces opening of grant program
The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced the opening of the American Rescue Plan Recovery Grant program on Monday, with a deadline of Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
An informational webinar will be held Monday at 2 p.m.
Details
Join on Webex Here
Meeting number: 2434 306 4575
Password: ArtsRecovery2021
Join by phone
+1-517-466-2023 US Toll
+1-866-692-4530 US Toll Free
Access code: 243 430 64575
VCA-ARP Recovery Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 1.
For more information, see the VCA – ARP Arts Recovery Grant Guidelines for Funding. VCA-ARP Arts Recovery Grant Guidelines for Funding.