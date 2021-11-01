Virginia Commission for the Arts announces opening of grant program

The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced the opening of the American Rescue Plan Recovery Grant program on Monday, with a deadline of Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

An informational webinar will be held Monday at 2 p.m.

Details

Join on Webex Here

Meeting number: 2434 306 4575

Password: ArtsRecovery2021

Join by phone

+1-517-466-2023 US Toll

+1-866-692-4530 US Toll Free

Access code: 243 430 64575

VCA-ARP Recovery Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 1.

For more information, see the VCA – ARP Arts Recovery Grant Guidelines for Funding. VCA-ARP Arts Recovery Grant Guidelines for Funding.

