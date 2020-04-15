Virginia colleges, universities get COVID-19 support

More than $156 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established under the CARES Act will go to support students, colleges, and universities in Virginia as they cope with the immediate effects of COVID-19.

The CARES Act established a $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Of this amount, approximately $12.6 billion is allocated for Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education. Of this amount, half must be used “to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.”

The U.S. Department of Education has made available the first half of the $12.6 billion that must go directly to students attending colleges and universities nationwide.

Of the total $312.9 million in funding that Virginia institutions will receive in Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education, this initial $156.5 million must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the closures of Virginia’s institutions due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other basic essentials.

This funding will be distributed as follows:

School Funding Amount: George Mason University 10,427,512 Virginia Commonwealth University 10,144,499 Northern Virginia Community College 10,014,352 Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University 9,699,494 Ecpi University 8,381,184 Old Dominion University 7,774,451 Liberty University 7,602,562 James Madison University 6,040,329 Tidewater Community College 5,999,978 University Of Virginia 5,858,355 Radford University 4,546,102 Chamberlain University 4,003,665 Norfolk State University 3,450,858 Virginia State University 3,427,905 Strayer University 2,896,061 Devry University 2,356,884 Hampton University 2,132,171 J Sargeant Reynolds Community College 2,075,592 College Of William & Mary 1,974,134 Thomas Nelson Community College 1,926,985 John Tyler Community College 1,724,392 Longwood University 1,610,289 Christopher Newport University 1,446,968 University Of Mary Washington 1,444,341 Germanna Community College 1,434,355 Virginia Western Community College 1,381,649 Stratford University 1,344,918 University Of Richmond 1,212,773 Fortis College 1,179,890 Lord Fairfax Community College 1,159,802 Virginia Union University 1,125,839 Marymount University 1,037,469 Centura College 1,034,606 Shenandoah University 1,020,101 University Of Lynchburg 987,990 Piedmont Virginia Community College 946,219 Blue Ridge Community College 931,016 Central Virginia Community College 908,909 Bridgewater College 899,990 Roanoke College 888,800 Southside Virginia Community College 838,923 Ferrum College 836,808 Southwest Virginia Community College 835,768 New River Community College 829,082 Danville Community College 802,111 Regent University 783,664 American National University 754,119 Virginia Wesleyan University 746,604 Patrick Henry Community College 741,862 Virginia Highlands Community College 699,385 Mountain Empire Community College 697,462 Emory & Henry College 631,120 Southern Virginia University 628,603 Tidewater Tech 621,653 Wytheville Community College 608,738 Rappahannock Community College 574,596 Virginia Military Institute 566,346 Mary Baldwin University 560,343 Randolph – Macon College 529,119 Averett University 527,830 Washington And Lee University 522,522 Eastern Mennonite University 446,713 Richard Bland College 410,367 Hollins University 399,857 University Of Virginia’S College At Wise (The) 394,483 Bluefield College 345,576 Hampden Sydney College 339,954 Randolph College 332,437 Columbia College 304,706 Edward Via Virginia College Of Osteopathic Medicine 294,902 Aviation Institute Of Maintenance 265,006 Standard Healthcare Services, College Of Nursing 258,155 Paul D. Camp Community College 256,309 Advanced Technology Institute 239,720 Dabney S Lancaster Community College 222,282 Chester Career College 215,795 Aviation Institute Of Maintenance 200,866 Rudy & Kelly Academy, A Paul Mitchell Partner School 189,470 Virginia University Of Lynchburg 178,959 Riverside College Of Health Careers 173,096 Eastern Shore Community College 169,168 Eastern Virginia Medical School 164,827 Eastern Virginia Career College 142,239 Sweet Briar College 136,245 Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy 124,394 Paul Mitchell The School Roanoke 116,048 Centra College 114,790 Saint Michael College Of Allied Health 109,860 Sentara College Of Health Sciences 89,280 Tomorrow’S Image Barber & Beauty Academy Of Virginia 77,823 American Massage & Bodywork Institute 75,979 Chrysm Institute Of Esthetics (The) 71,012 Bon Secours Memorial College Of Nursing 70,535 Southside College Of Health Sciences 68,544 Henrico County-Saint Mary’S Hospital School Of Practical Nursing 55,215 Iglobal University 47,519 Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center 41,841 Virginia University Of Integrative Medicine 39,718 Fairfax University Of America 39,148 Esthetic Institute (The) 38,861 Northern Virginia School Of Therapeutic Massage 35,995 Dermal Science International Aesthetics & Nail Academy 34,171 Cayce/Reilly School Of Massage 30,794 Appalachian College Of Pharmacy 30,552 Avi Career Training 26,599 Wave Leadership College 23,758 Luckes Beauty Academy 22,630 Union Presbyterian Seminary 20,805 Appalachian School Of Law 20,805 Virginia School Of Hair Design 20,024 Another Level Barbering And Cosmetology School 18,966 Central School Of Practical Nursing 15,592 Institute Of Advanced Medical Esthetics 15,313 Suffolk Beauty Academy 14,328 Staunton School Of Cosmetology 14,189 School Board – City Of Va. Beach, Va. Beach School Of Prctl. Nrsg. 14,037 Sovah School Of Health Professions 11,643 Bon Secours St Mary’S Hospital School Of Medical Imaging 11,295 Bethel College 9,771 Divine Mercy University 6,325 Virginia Beach Theological Seminary 1,535 University Of Management And Technology (The) 1,347

