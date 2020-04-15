Virginia colleges, universities get COVID-19 support
More than $156 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established under the CARES Act will go to support students, colleges, and universities in Virginia as they cope with the immediate effects of COVID-19.
The CARES Act established a $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Of this amount, approximately $12.6 billion is allocated for Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education. Of this amount, half must be used “to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.”
The U.S. Department of Education has made available the first half of the $12.6 billion that must go directly to students attending colleges and universities nationwide.
Of the total $312.9 million in funding that Virginia institutions will receive in Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education, this initial $156.5 million must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the closures of Virginia’s institutions due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other basic essentials.
This funding will be distributed as follows:
|School
|Funding Amount:
|George Mason University
|10,427,512
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|10,144,499
|Northern Virginia Community College
|10,014,352
|Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University
|9,699,494
|Ecpi University
|8,381,184
|Old Dominion University
|7,774,451
|Liberty University
|7,602,562
|James Madison University
|6,040,329
|Tidewater Community College
|5,999,978
|University Of Virginia
|5,858,355
|Radford University
|4,546,102
|Chamberlain University
|4,003,665
|Norfolk State University
|3,450,858
|Virginia State University
|3,427,905
|Strayer University
|2,896,061
|Devry University
|2,356,884
|Hampton University
|2,132,171
|J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
|2,075,592
|College Of William & Mary
|1,974,134
|Thomas Nelson Community College
|1,926,985
|John Tyler Community College
|1,724,392
|Longwood University
|1,610,289
|Christopher Newport University
|1,446,968
|University Of Mary Washington
|1,444,341
|Germanna Community College
|1,434,355
|Virginia Western Community College
|1,381,649
|Stratford University
|1,344,918
|University Of Richmond
|1,212,773
|Fortis College
|1,179,890
|Lord Fairfax Community College
|1,159,802
|Virginia Union University
|1,125,839
|Marymount University
|1,037,469
|Centura College
|1,034,606
|Shenandoah University
|1,020,101
|University Of Lynchburg
|987,990
|Piedmont Virginia Community College
|946,219
|Blue Ridge Community College
|931,016
|Central Virginia Community College
|908,909
|Bridgewater College
|899,990
|Roanoke College
|888,800
|Southside Virginia Community College
|838,923
|Ferrum College
|836,808
|Southwest Virginia Community College
|835,768
|New River Community College
|829,082
|Danville Community College
|802,111
|Regent University
|783,664
|American National University
|754,119
|Virginia Wesleyan University
|746,604
|Patrick Henry Community College
|741,862
|Virginia Highlands Community College
|699,385
|Mountain Empire Community College
|697,462
|Emory & Henry College
|631,120
|Southern Virginia University
|628,603
|Tidewater Tech
|621,653
|Wytheville Community College
|608,738
|Rappahannock Community College
|574,596
|Virginia Military Institute
|566,346
|Mary Baldwin University
|560,343
|Randolph – Macon College
|529,119
|Averett University
|527,830
|Washington And Lee University
|522,522
|Eastern Mennonite University
|446,713
|Richard Bland College
|410,367
|Hollins University
|399,857
|University Of Virginia’S College At Wise (The)
|394,483
|Bluefield College
|345,576
|Hampden Sydney College
|339,954
|Randolph College
|332,437
|Columbia College
|304,706
|Edward Via Virginia College Of Osteopathic Medicine
|294,902
|Aviation Institute Of Maintenance
|265,006
|Standard Healthcare Services, College Of Nursing
|258,155
|Paul D. Camp Community College
|256,309
|Advanced Technology Institute
|239,720
|Dabney S Lancaster Community College
|222,282
|Chester Career College
|215,795
|Aviation Institute Of Maintenance
|200,866
|Rudy & Kelly Academy, A Paul Mitchell Partner School
|189,470
|Virginia University Of Lynchburg
|178,959
|Riverside College Of Health Careers
|173,096
|Eastern Shore Community College
|169,168
|Eastern Virginia Medical School
|164,827
|Eastern Virginia Career College
|142,239
|Sweet Briar College
|136,245
|Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy
|124,394
|Paul Mitchell The School Roanoke
|116,048
|Centra College
|114,790
|Saint Michael College Of Allied Health
|109,860
|Sentara College Of Health Sciences
|89,280
|Tomorrow’S Image Barber & Beauty Academy Of Virginia
|77,823
|American Massage & Bodywork Institute
|75,979
|Chrysm Institute Of Esthetics (The)
|71,012
|Bon Secours Memorial College Of Nursing
|70,535
|Southside College Of Health Sciences
|68,544
|Henrico County-Saint Mary’S Hospital School Of Practical Nursing
|55,215
|Iglobal University
|47,519
|Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center
|41,841
|Virginia University Of Integrative Medicine
|39,718
|Fairfax University Of America
|39,148
|Esthetic Institute (The)
|38,861
|Northern Virginia School Of Therapeutic Massage
|35,995
|Dermal Science International Aesthetics & Nail Academy
|34,171
|Cayce/Reilly School Of Massage
|30,794
|Appalachian College Of Pharmacy
|30,552
|Avi Career Training
|26,599
|Wave Leadership College
|23,758
|Luckes Beauty Academy
|22,630
|Union Presbyterian Seminary
|20,805
|Appalachian School Of Law
|20,805
|Virginia School Of Hair Design
|20,024
|Another Level Barbering And Cosmetology School
|18,966
|Central School Of Practical Nursing
|15,592
|Institute Of Advanced Medical Esthetics
|15,313
|Suffolk Beauty Academy
|14,328
|Staunton School Of Cosmetology
|14,189
|School Board – City Of Va. Beach, Va. Beach School Of Prctl. Nrsg.
|14,037
|Sovah School Of Health Professions
|11,643
|Bon Secours St Mary’S Hospital School Of Medical Imaging
|11,295
|Bethel College
|9,771
|Divine Mercy University
|6,325
|Virginia Beach Theological Seminary
|1,535
|University Of Management And Technology (The)
|1,347
