Virginia coach Tony Bennett signs on to initiative pushing opportunities for minority coaches

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020, 1:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett has signed on to a new initiative that will provide minority candidates with a chance to jump-start careers in coaching.

Bennett and his wife, Laurel, joined 35 other college head coaches and the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation today in announcing a partnership to help launch the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative.

As ambassadors for the MLI, the Bennetts are funding a MLI Future Leader, and the Virginia Athletics department plans to be a part of the MLI starting with the 2020-2021 athletics season.

“There are so many well qualified minorities that are very deserving of this opportunity,” Tony Bennett said. “My wife and I are honored to be a part of this initiative”

MLI will provide minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network, and instilling the values of John McLendon, a legendary coach who is recognized as the first African-American to coach at a predominantly white university and was also the first African-American to serve as a head coach at the professional level.

Among his contributions to the game of basketball: McClendon is credited with the invention of the fast break, full-court press and four-corners offense.

He was later voted to the Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame

“The McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative is a huge step in the right direction for enhancing the pipeline within our industry,” said Andrea Williams, chief operating officer at the College Football Playoff and McLendon Foundation President. “There are many qualified minority individuals who are prepared to make their mark and begin their careers in college athletics, and this program, jumpstarted by Kentucky coach (John) Calipari, is a great foundation to build on.”

The McLendon Foundation, along with G3 Marketing and ProLink Staffing Services, will be assisting in the solicitation of collegiate coaches, administrators and corporations to build this program and provide opportunities within athletics departments at all levels, with the ultimate goal of expanding and enhancing the pipeline for minorities interested in pursuing careers in athletics administration.

As an added benefit, the Joel Cornette Foundation will assist the Future Leaders with corporate mentorship, development, and job placement.

More information regarding the MLI, including a pre-application for interested and qualified individuals, can be found at MinorityLeaders.org.

Learn more about John McLendon here.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments