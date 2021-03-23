Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo named CSCAA Women’s Team Coach of the Year

Published Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, 1:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo has been named the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Division I Women’s Team Coach of the Year.

DeSorbo led Virginia to its first NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship last week. The Cavaliers captured six event titles en route to the championship and had 12 athletes named to CSCAA All-America Teams.

Kate Douglass led the Cavaliers and earned the maximum of seven first-team All-American honors. Paige Madden captured three NCAA individual titles, the most by any swimmer at NCAAs, and one with the 800-yard freestyle relay.

The awards were determined by a nationwide vote of CSCAA-member Division I head swimming coaches and head diving coaches. One additional vote was determined by the public via online polling.

Virginia All-Americans

Lexi Cuomo (200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 100 Butterfly)

Maddie Donohoe (1650 Freestyle (2nd Team), 500 Freestyle (2nd Team))

Kate Douglass (50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay)

Caroline Gmelich (200 Medley Relay, 100 Backstroke)

Abby Harter (200 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly (2nd Team))

Paige Madden (800 Freestyle Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle, 1650 Freestyle, 400 Freestyle Relay)

Jessica Nava (100 Butterfly (2nd Team))

Ella Nelson (800 Freestyle Relay, 400 IM, 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM)

Reilly Tiltmann (400 Medley Relay, 200 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke (2nd Team))

Kyla Valls (800 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle (2nd Team))

Alex Walsh (800 Freestyle Relay, 200 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay, 200 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke)

Alexis Wenger (400 Medley Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments