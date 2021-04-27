Virginia closes out four-game homestand Tuesday with Liberty

Virginia will play its final game of a four-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts Liberty in non-conference action at Disharoon Park.

The contest between the Cavaliers (19-19) and Flames (27-10) will air live on ACC Network and is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch.

ACC Network is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. In addition, the game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links for broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Due to the limited number of tickets, the current attendance policy includes pre-sale ticket access for UVA students, 2020 baseball donors and season ticket holders. If any tickets remain after the pre-sale process, they will made available to the general public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Fans must purchase a pair of tickets. All tickets regardless of location will be $5. Tickets can be purchased on UVATix.com or from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Liberty: RHP Dylan Cumming (1-1, 7.66 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 20 SO)

RHP Dylan Cumming (1-1, 7.66 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 20 SO) Virginia: RHP Zach Messinger (2-1, 5.29 ERA, 32.1 IP, 16 BB, 38 SO)

