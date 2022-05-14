Virginia-Clemson series opener suspended: Teams to play two on Saturday

The series opener between Virginia and Clemson Friday night was suspended due to weather. The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. The second game of the series will played shortly after the conclusion of Game 1.

Friday’s game was halted with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning with the score tied at four due to lightning in the area. After a two-hour and 37 minute delay, the game was suspended.

Both contests are scheduled to air live on ACCNX as originally planned.

Fans with tickets to either Game 1 or Game 2 will be granted entry to the ballpark on Saturday. Those with tickets for either game that cannot attend because of the rescheduled date and time can bring their ticket to the box office on Sunday in exchange for a General Admission ticket to Sunday’s game.

For the most up-to-date information on weather delays and rescheduled game times, sign up for text alerts by texting HOOSBASE to 226787.

