Virginia Clean Economy Act advances through House subcommittee

Published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 9:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A bill that sets a 2050 deadline for Virginia to get 100 percent of power from clean sources and eliminate utility pollution has passed a House of Delegates subcommittee.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act, introduced by Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, would put the Commonwealth on task toward making major investments in energy efficiency and ensuring that the transition to a 100 percent clean energy economy doesn’t hurt ratepayers.

“With this vote, Virginia moves one step closer to historic climate action,” said Harrison Wallace, Virginia director of CCAN Action Fund. “This would have been unthinkable just one year ago. Voters across the Commonwealth demanded serious climate legislation and these members are delivering on that call today.”

“Now is the time for the General Assembly to take bold action on climate change,” said Mary Rafferty, executive director of Virginia Conservation Network. “The Virginia Clean Economy Act sends a clear message: Virginians want the Commonwealth to make climate action a reality; we’re relying on the House Labor & Commerce committee members to hear this call.”

“Virginians are tired of inaction when it comes to addressing the climate crisis – they want results and it’s time for the legislature to deliver,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. “We look forward to moving the Virginia Clean Economy Act forward and putting the Commonwealth on track to 100 percent clean energy and cleaner air for all Virginians.”

“We are heartened by the work being done by our coalition partners and members of the General Assembly to bolster the Virginia Clean Economy Act in the last several days,” said Advanced Energy Economy Virginia Executive Director Harry Godfrey. “Moving forward, AEE is excited to work with the legislature to make sure Virginia’s energy future is free of carbon emissions while strengthening the economy, protecting consumers and fighting the climate crisis right here at home.”

Related