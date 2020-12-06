Virginia Chamber of Commerce announces 2020 Legislators of the Year

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the Blueprint Virginia 2025 Business Advocate Awards, Legislators of the Year, and Freshman Legislators of the Year on Friday.

The awards recognize legislators for their support for the principles and initiatives outlined in the Chamber’s long-term economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025.

“The Virginia Chamber of Commerce recognizes the integral role our state legislators play in supporting initiatives to foster economic development, stimulate job growth, and ensure the Commonwealth remains the best state for business,” said Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“In an increasingly competitive national landscape, the support of public policy leaders is key to ensuring Virginia continues to grow and prosper, and we are thankful for the leadership of these legislators.”

The Virginia Chamber recognized Del. Kathy Byron as the 2020 House Legislator of the Year and Sen. Monty Mason as the 2020 Senate Legislator of the Year.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Virginia Chamber, an organization I hold in high regard with members for whom I have the greatest respect,” Byron said. “Virginia’s businesses have borne an outsized share of the burden brought on by the pandemic. Working to ensure they have the ability to endure and prosper, providing jobs and livelihoods for Virginia’s families as we emerge from this extraordinary year, should be a priority for every lawmaker.”

“If you care about the well-being of Virginia’s families, you have to care about Virginia’s businesses,” Mason said. “We’ve watched them suffer together as the pandemic has taken its toll on our economy. I’m honored to receive this award from the Virginia Chamber and will work even harder to recreate a vibrant economy for the Commonwealth.”

The Chamber also recognized Del. Rodney Willett as the 2020 Freshman Legislator of the Year from the House of Delegates and Sen. Jen Kiggans as the 2020 Freshman Legislator of the Year from the Virginia Senate.

“I’m honored to be named the 2020 Freshman Delegate of the Year by the Virginia Chamber,” Willett said. “As a small business entrepreneur, I have seen firsthand how companies can flourish in the business-friendly environment we enjoy in the Commonwealth. When I decided to run for the House of Delegates, I stated on the very first day of my candidacy that I was running to protect and expand that business-friendly environment and to give other entrepreneurs the same opportunities that I have enjoyed.”

“It is an honor to be selected as the Virginia Chamber Freshman Senator of the Year,” Kiggans said. “During this unprecedented time, it is more important than ever to be a champion for our small and large businesses. I look forward to continuing to advocate for our business community in the General Assembly and to supporting a pro-business climate here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Blueprint Virginia 2025 Business Advocate Award Winners:

House of Delegates

David Bulova

Todd Gilbert

Jason Miyares

Kathleen Murphy

Margaret Ransone

Nick Rush

Luke Torian

Roslyn Tyler

Lee Ware

Tony Wilt

Virginia Senate

Senator George Barker

Siobhan Dunnavant

Emmett Hanger

Janet Howell

Lynwood Lewis

Dave Marsden

Steve Newman

Tommy Norment

Mark Obenshain

Frank Ruff

David Suetterlein

