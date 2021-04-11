Virginia Chamber Foundation announces Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour

The Virginia Chamber Foundation announced the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour, with virtual meetings scheduled in every GO Virginia region.

As part of the Blueprint Virginia 2030 development process, the Virginia Chamber Foundation has announced it will host a series of virtual meetings throughout Virginia, in partnership with its network of local, regional, and other chambers of commerce and GO Virginia.

These meetings will serve to foster greater regional collaboration by bringing together leaders in business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community representatives from across the Commonwealth to provide input for Virginia’s next statewide strategic plan.

“As Virginians prepare to elect a new governor in November, we believe that the time is right to update Blueprint Virginia and set even more ambitious policy goals to achieve long-term economic growth,” said Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry DuVal. “We must be pro-active and remain vigilant as our Commonwealth works to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the coming months, we will call upon Virginia’s regional leaders and industry experts to analyze state and regional economies and identify specific economic drivers.”

Registered attendees will be invited to participate in the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour survey and the initial survey results will be reviewed during each meeting. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear directly from Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry DuVal and representatives of GO Virginia for an economic update presentation from both the statewide and regional perspectives.

The full schedule of the Blueprint Virginia Regional Tour and the registration links for each can be found here.

More information on GO Virginia and each of its nine regions can be found here.

