Virginia catcher Logan Michaels included on Buster Posey Award watch list

Published Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, 3:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Logan Michaels is on the initial 69-member watch list for the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award.

Michaels has started all 12 games at catcher for Virginia in 2021 and 17 of the 18 games in an abbreviated 2020 season. At the plate this spring, Michaels is 11-for-41 (.268) with four RBI and a team-best 10-runs scored.

In his three seasons at UVA, he’s statistically been one of the toughest hitters in the ACC to strikeout. His 0.42 strikeouts per game this season are the sixth-fewest amongst his ACC cohorts.

Michaels serves as Virginia’s team captain after he was the recipient of the Billy Word Memorial Award as the team’s MVP in 2020. He has appeared in 75 games in his three years in Charlottesville and holds a .305 career batting average.

In 2019, his first year with the team, he was the ACC’s toughest batter to strikeout (11.3 AB/K).

Related

Comments