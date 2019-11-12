Virginia Career Works hosting Apprenticeship Information and Job Fair

Virginia Career Works – Fishersville Center will host an Apprenticeship Information and Job Fair at 1076 Jefferson Hwy. on Wednesday from 10am – noon.

Job seekers are invited to find out more about how pursuing an apprenticeship can benefit their career and talk with area employers about job opportunities.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Nov. 11-17 National Apprenticeship Week (NAW). Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation citing the vital importance of registered apprenticeship to Virginia’s economy and naming November National Apprenticeship Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board and its partners are celebrating the week with a series of events to showcase the value of apprenticeship to businesses, individuals, and communities.

Apprenticeship has grown in the Shenandoah Valley in recent years thanks to strong partnerships with business and significant grants awarded to SVWDB from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration.

SVWDB has convened and provided leadership for businesses and organizations seeking to address workforce shortages by opening pre-apprenticeship training and apprenticeship pathways for current workers and individuals seeking employment.

Regional SVWDB programs such as the Valley to Virginia (V2V) American Apprenticeship Initiative, collaborations on summer academies and pre-employment boot camps, and the newly funded Workforce Services Expansion to Increase Economic Equity program have been showcased in national magazines and at multiple conferences as best practices for creating higher paying employment opportunities and filling skilled labor vacancies with qualified applicants.

Registered apprenticeship has evolved to incorporate in-house company trainers, competency-based advancement, accelerated learning models, and youth apprenticeship for high school students. Over 1000 diverse occupations exist in traditional trades as well as cybersecurity, healthcare, transportation, and other industries.

NAW is a nationwide celebration that offers leaders in business, labor, education, and other critical partners a chance to express their support for apprenticeships. NAW also gives apprenticeship partners the opportunity to showcase their programs, facilities, and apprentices in their community. The events highlight the benefits of preparing a highly-skilled workforce to meet the talent needs of job creators across diverse industries.

For more information, visit apprenticeship.gov/NAW.

