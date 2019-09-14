Virginia Cannabis Industry Association to host legislative update

The Virginia Cannabis Industry Association will host a series of regional legislative forums over the next several weeks.

Discussions will include an update about the Virginia cannabis industry and how outcomes of the November elections of all 140 seats of the Virginia General Assembly may affect the opportunities and challenges of this nascent industry.

The first forum will take place in Northern Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the George Mason Training Center, 4601 Fairfax Drive, Suite 1200, Arlington, from 5:30-7 p.m.

VCIA will be joined by Sen. Dave Marsden, D-37th, and Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-30th, who will participate in a preview of potential 2020 cannabis-related legislation. Stakeholders and other interested parties are encouraged to come and network with other cannabis professionals, investors, prospective applicants, and vendors and learn about the benefits of joining VCIA. The event is free, but you must register at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 2020-cannabis-legislative- update-and-preview-nova- preview-tickets-71657538627 .

VCIA has been active in Virginia’s efforts to develop the regulated cannabis industry. Join us and learn more about how you can be involved, too.

“If States aren’t acting now to establish regulatory frameworks for the cultivation, manufacture, sale, and distribution of this commodity, we are likely to see large industry entrants create that framework for them in a few years when marijuana is descheduled by Congress,” says VCIA Executive Director, Rebecca Gwilt. “Now is the time for industry to get involved in the process and to help educate lawmakers and citizens about how to build a safe, effective program that benefits patients and the Commonwealth.”

Gwilt says that active stakeholders must stay involved in the process to keep moving the program forward, whether it’s incremental or fast-moving change.

The Virginia Cannabis Industry Association represents members’ best interests to advance legislation, regulations and implementation in support of Virginia’s regulated cannabis industry. The mission includes bringing the highest quality, safest and compliant medical cannabis products and services to consumers in Virginia to improve their quality of life, comfort and well-being. VCIA’s vision is to provide a single voice for the membership, conveying the collective interests of pharmaceutical processors, ancillary businesses and other stakeholders in Virginia’s regulated cannabis industry. The vision includes collaboration with state and local governments and the community to assist in education, and to build the industry in a sustainable manner in a competitive, well-regulated market which will compel our members to cultivate, manufacture, and sell the finest products available.