Virginia Brownfields Grant application deadline is Nov. 16

Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 9:51 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia deqThe Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality are accepting grant applications for the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund.

Site Assessment and Planning Grants are available in amounts of up to $50,000, and site Remediation Grants are available in amounts up to $500,000. The fund’s annual grant budget totals $2.25 million allocated from the General Assembly.

The application deadline for Site Remediation Grants is Nov. 16. (There is no deadline for Site Assessment and Planning Grants, however, these grants are subject to availability of funds.)

Established to promote the restoration and redevelopment of “brownfield” sites, the assistance fund helps local governments make use of existing infrastructure and underutilized property.

Brownfield sites are properties with redevelopment complications related to real or perceived environmental issues. Common examples include factories, dry cleaners, rail yards and landfills.

“Redeveloping on a brownfield site makes good use of an existing site, saves greenspace, addresses environmental concerns, and has a positive impact on the community,” said DEQ Brownfields Program Coordinator Vincent Maiden. “Brownfield initiatives can help eliminate blight, increase community aesthetics and attract new business, industry and residents.”

Site Assessment and Planning grants provide funding for environmental assessments, planning, and community outreach. Site Remediation grants provide funding to pay the reasonable and necessary costs associated with the restoration and redevelopment of a brownfield site.

Working in consultation with DEQ, VEDP directs distribution of these grants. For guidelines and application forms for both Site Assessment and Planning, and Site Remediation grants, visit the VEDP website at www.vedp.org/brownfields.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment