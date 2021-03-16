Virginia Beach-based settlement agent pleads guilty to misappropriating closing funds

The former president of an escrow and title company pleaded guilty Monday to misappropriating $715,000 of closing funds in connection with 48 real estate transactions for which she served as the settlement agent.

According to court documents, Tammy Hamrin, formerly known as Tammy A. Cheek, 57, of Virginia Beach, was a licensed title and settlement agent and was the president, secretary, and treasurer of Preferred Escrow and Title Inc.

During 48 real estate transactions, Hamrin misappropriated $715,000 of closing funds that had been deposited by various lenders and individual buyers into the company’s escrow account. She did so by making seven unauthorized wire transfers of funds from the escrow account to certain entities at the request of a person with whom Hamrin had an online personal relationship.

During this period, Hamrin partially replenished the funds that she had misappropriated by depositing approximately $199,000 of her own money into the escrow account, resulting in a remaining shortage of approximately $516,000.

As a result, all 48 closings were affected. Among others, losses were sustained by sellers, buyers, business entities, financial institutions, various lienholders, municipal clerks of court and treasurer offices, and a title insurance company.

Hamrin pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

