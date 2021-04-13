Virginia Basketball wins the transfer portal: The outlook for 2021-2022
The additions of Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin filled holes on the Virginia Basketball roster. Chris Graham breaks it all down.
Recent Virginia Basketball coverage
- Tuesday Observations: Updates on UVA alums in NBA, overseas
You know about Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris, De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, but a total of 19 Virginia Basketball alums are playing professional basketball. The latest on how they’re doing.
- Virginia lands ECU transfer Jayden Gardner
Virginia basketball needed to get tougher. Jayden Gardner will make Virginia tougher.
- Breaking down the impacts of McKoy, Morsell transferring within the ACC
Justin McKoy is headed to North Carolina, Casey Morsell to N.C. State. Virginia hoops fans are fretting over losing guys to ACC rivals, but when you break it down, they shouldn’t be.
- IU guard Armaan Franklin commits to Virginia
Virginia, after losing three players to the transfer portal, got its first significant pickup in the offseason Thursday evening, landing 6’4” sophomore Armaan Franklin, late of Indiana.