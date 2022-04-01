Virginia Basketball: Igor Milicic Jr. makes it four in the transfer portal

Virginia freshman Igor Milicic Jr. has put his name into the transfer portal, making him the fourth Cavalier, and second scholarship student-athlete, to do so in the past week.

Milicic, a 6’10” native of Pula, Croatia, logged 6.3 minutes per game in 16 appearances in 2021-2022 for Virginia, shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from three-point range.

He only got on the floor for five minutes after Feb. 1, all in garbage time.

Milicic was scintillating in his most extensive action of the season, in the 68-52 win over Coppin State on Nov. 19, scoring 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, and 2-of-4 from three, in 13 minutes.

He had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting, all threes, in the 82-49 win over Farleigh Dickinson on Dec. 18.

But he never could earn rotation minutes, which stood out with sophomore walk-on Malachi Poindexter getting minutes as the eighth man.

Poindexter is also in the transfer portal, along with another walk-on, Jayden Nixon, and sophomore scholarship student-athlete Carson McCorkle.

Story by Chris Graham

