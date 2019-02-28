Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett on win over Georgia Tech

On Kihei Clark’s contributions tonight:

“I thought he played well. He was very efficient and effective tonight in the game, so that really helps anytime we can get that. [Braxton Key] hit a couple threes and some others guys stepping to the plate and scoring and impacting the game that way is good. I thought [Kihei Clark] guarded well, as usual, and was active on the ball.”

On Virginia’s rebounding:

“Against a zone there are going to be some offensive rebounding opportunities. I think we missed a block-out to start the game, but after that we did a pretty good job. [Mamadi Diakite] was active, I’m glad to see he had eight, and then everybody kind of chipped in as far as that goes. [Braxton Key] is always getting to the glass. That’s such a key, the ability to block-out and rebound and keep them off. We talked a lot about trying to control turnovers and second-chance points. Those are keys for us to be successful.”

On Virginia’s starting lineup:

“I thought that group finished the game really well at Louisville and I just thought [Kihei Clark] was a good matchup against [Jose Alvarado]. He’s really quick and kind of a key for them. So, I think it’s a little more matchup oriented and, as I’ve said before, we’re playing an eight-man rotation that could be considered starters at different times. But, it’s a little more matchup oriented or maybe just how practice is going or the game.”

On Virginia’s spread of playing time:

“We played solid tonight. We did what we had to do. And I thought the group at the end did a nice job. I was glad to get [Kody Stattmann] in there, see [Marco Anthony] get a nice dunk and [Francesco Badocchi]. To have the game in a spot where you could balance the minutes and get different looks at guys and lower that minute count, that’s always a positive. Sometimes in this league you don’t have that opportunity, but we played well enough to be able to get everybody and opportunity, which I think is important.”

