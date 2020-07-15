Virginia Basketball: Austin Katstra, Tomas Woldetensae named to NABC Honors Court
Virginia men’s basketball juniors Austin Katstra (Charlottesville, Va.) and Tomas Woldetensae (Bologna, Italy) were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2019-20 Honors Court.
Katstra (Foreign Affairs) and Woldetensae (Studio Art) are among more than 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes being recognized for excelling in academics during the past season.
The NABC Honors Court highlights the talents and gifts that these men possess on the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria.
Information from Virginia Athletics
