Virginia Basketball: 2014 ACC Tournament title win highlighted on ‘Wahoo Wednesdays’

Published Tuesday, May. 19, 2020, 4:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia defeated Duke in the 2014 ACC Tournament title game to win the school’s first tournament title in 38 years.

The game is set to stream on the ACC Facebook page and Twitter account on Wednesday at 7 p.m. as part of the “Wahoo Wednesdays” series of classic Virginia game re-airs.

Former UVA players will participate in a live watch party that will be broadcast on @theACC on Facebook and Twitter.

Players scheduled to participate in the watch party include Joe Harris, Akil Mitchell and London Perrantes.

Fans can ask the players questions on Twitter by using #GoHoos and on Facebook while in the watch party.

The Cavaliers claimed their first ACC Tournament championship since 1976 with the 72-63 win over the Blue Devils.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points, and tournament MVP Harris added 15, including a backbreaking three-pointer with just under two minutes remaining.

Mitchell added a game-high 15 rebounds and limited Duke star Jabari Parker to 9-of-24 shooting from the field.

Perrantes chipped in seven points and three assists.

Fans can view the Facebook Live stream starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. on www.facebook.com/theACC and the live stream on Twitter on www.twitter.com/theACC.

Information from Virginia Athletics

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments