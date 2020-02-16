Virginia Baseball: Oklahoma takes Game 2 to complete DH sweep

Oklahoma limited Virginia to three hits in a 5-1 win over the ‘Hoos in the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader.

Senior Logan Michaels (DeForest, Wis.) broke up Dane Acker’s no-hitter in the top of the fifth with an RBI single that scored Devin Ortiz (Nutley, N.J.) to tie the game at 1-1.

The Sooners broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh when Tyler Hardman took an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer.

OU tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth on another two-out hit, this time a single, off the bat off Hardman. The Sooner first baseman went 2-for-5 with a run scored and four RBI.

Cavalier starting pitcher Mike Vasil (Wellesley, Mass.) pitched the first four innings, allowing one run while striking out four. Cotier, Michaels and Rivoli were responsible for the three Virginia hits.

