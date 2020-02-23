Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos top Bucknell, 12-3, take weekend series

Virginia bounced back from a loss Saturday night to take the series finale from Bucknell on Sunday, 12-3.

The win gave the Cavaliers (5-3) three out of four in the series with the Bison (2-6).

UVA broke things open with a six-run sixth, the big damage coming on a two-run single by Zack Gelof, went 6-for-15 with six runs, two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI in the four-game weekend series.

Brendan Rivoli and Logan Michaels each added two hits. Rivoli had seven hits in the series and currently sports UVA’s highest batting average (.321) through eight games.

“That was a nice response after a difficult game last night,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “Anytime you play four games against an opponent and you can win three out of four, (of course) we want to win them all but that doesn’t always happen. I’m proud of our guys of how we responded, and hopefully we can get some momentum going into William & Mary.”

A combination of six pitchers limited Bucknell to just five hits and two earned runs. Sophomore Blake Bales (Schoolcraft, Mich.) was credited with his second career win after tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball. He took over for freshman starting pitcher Nate Savino and got the final two outs of the second inning including a strikeout to strand Bison runners at second and third.

Virginia also received scoreless relief outings from Stephen Schoch, Matt and Andrew Abbott.

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Tuesday when they host William and Mary at Disharoono Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 pm.

