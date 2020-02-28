Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos ride hot bats, McGarry to 20-1 win over Dartmouth

Griff McGarry struck out 12 and allowed one Dartmouth hit in six innings, and the Virginia offense scored early and often in a 20-1 win on Friday at Disharoon Park.

McGarry (3-0, 1.12 ERA) has won all three of his 2020 starts for UVA (7-3), which has won six of its last seven.

The ‘Hoos scored seven runs in the bottom of the first, getting RBI doubles from Zack Gelof and Brendan Rivoli, and RBI singles from Christian Hlinka, Nic Kent and Max Cotier.

Kent and Chris Newell later homered for Virginia, giving the Cavaliers 10 homers in their first 10 games of 2020.

Austen Michel (0-2, 4.22 ERA) took the loss, giving up nine runs, four earned, on 12 hits in four innings of work.

Mike Vasil (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Dartmouth’s Nathan Skinner (0-0, 2.25 ERA) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Story by Chris Graham

