Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos host Dartmouth in weekend series
Virginia (6-3) continues on its 15-game homestand with a three-game series with Dartmouth (2-2) that begins Friday at Disharoon Park.
Ace Griff McGarry (2-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the ball in the 3 p.m. Friday opener against Dartmouth’s Austen Michel (0-1, 1.35 ERA).
McGarry is coming off back-to-back five-inning, seven-strikeout performances, and has allowed just three hits and a .094 opponent batting average this season, sixth-best in the ACC.
Saturday starter Mike Vasil (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Dartmouth’s Nathan Skinner (0-0, 2.25 ERA) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Vasil struck out 10 in six innings of work in a win last weekend over Bucknell.
UVA coach Brian O’Connor is still undecided on a Sunday starter. It will be either Nate Sevino (0-0, 6.75 ERA) or Chesdin Harrington (0-2, 8.53 ERA), both of whom had short outings in the Bucknell series.
Dartmouth is going with Justin Murray (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in the Sunday game, which is set for a noon first pitch.
All three games are scheduled to air on ACCNX. In addition, Friday and Saturday’s games can be heard on WINA 1070 AM/98.9FM locally in Charlottesville and anywhere on WINA.com.
Links for the live stream, audio broadcast and in-game live stats are all available on VirginiaSports.com.
Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.
Fans can purchase tickets at a discounted rate in advance by going online to UVATix.com.
For all regular season home games, available reserved single-game tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 (Sections 101-105 / 115-116) or $10 (Sections 106 and 114) online or via mobile devices.
Tickets are $10 (Sections 101-105 / 115-116) or $12 (Sections 106 and 114) at the Disharoon Park ticket office on game day.
General admission single-game tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the Disharoon Park ticket office locations on game day.
