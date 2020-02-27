Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos host Dartmouth in weekend series

Published Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 5:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia (6-3) continues on its 15-game homestand with a three-game series with Dartmouth (2-2) that begins Friday at Disharoon Park.

Ace Griff McGarry (2-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the ball in the 3 p.m. Friday opener against Dartmouth’s Austen Michel (0-1, 1.35 ERA).

McGarry is coming off back-to-back five-inning, seven-strikeout performances, and has allowed just three hits and a .094 opponent batting average this season, sixth-best in the ACC.

Saturday starter Mike Vasil (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will face Dartmouth’s Nathan Skinner (0-0, 2.25 ERA) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Vasil struck out 10 in six innings of work in a win last weekend over Bucknell.

UVA coach Brian O’Connor is still undecided on a Sunday starter. It will be either Nate Sevino (0-0, 6.75 ERA) or Chesdin Harrington (0-2, 8.53 ERA), both of whom had short outings in the Bucknell series.

Dartmouth is going with Justin Murray (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in the Sunday game, which is set for a noon first pitch.

All three games are scheduled to air on ACCNX. In addition, Friday and Saturday’s games can be heard on WINA 1070 AM/98.9FM locally in Charlottesville and anywhere on WINA.com.

Links for the live stream, audio broadcast and in-game live stats are all available on VirginiaSports.com.

Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Fans can purchase tickets at a discounted rate in advance by going online to UVATix.com.

For all regular season home games, available reserved single-game tickets can be purchased in advance for $8 (Sections 101-105 / 115-116) or $10 (Sections 106 and 114) online or via mobile devices.

Tickets are $10 (Sections 101-105 / 115-116) or $12 (Sections 106 and 114) at the Disharoon Park ticket office on game day.

General admission single-game tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the Disharoon Park ticket office locations on game day.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”