Virginia Baseball: ‘Hoos defeat William & Mary, 8-5

The Virginia bullpen limited William & Mary to a run on four hits in six and a third innings to key an 8-5 win over the Tribe on Tuesday at Davenport Field.

UVA (6-3) trailed 5-4 before getting a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth, keyed by homers from Logan Michaels and Christian Hlinka.

Zack Geloff was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI for the ‘Hoos.

Andrew Abbott (2-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up the win in relief, holding William & Mary hitless in three and a third innings, striking out eight and walking three,.

Stephen Schoch notched his third save.

