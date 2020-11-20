Virginia Baseball going virtual with its 2021 Step Up to the Plate fundraiser

The 2021 Step Up to the Plate fundraiser will give Virginia Baseball fans the opportunity to meet the 2021 team, a question and answer session with coaches and student athletes and take part in an online raffle/auction.

“The longstanding success of Step Up to the Plate has been made possible by our loyal and dedicated Virginia Baseball fans and donors,” coach Brian O’Connor said. “While a virtual event will certainly be a unique experience, I think it is important that we continue the tradition of kicking off our season with Step Up to the Plate, which has been such an integral part of our program over the years.”

For the first time at Step Up to the Plate, which has been set for Thursday, Jan. 29, the program will unveil the 2021 Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame class.

A total of 28 former Cavaliers student-athletes and coaches have been enshrined into the University of Virginia Baseball of Fame since the inaugural class was inducted at the 2018 Step Up to the Plate event.

“Personally, one of my favorite days of the year is getting to make the phone calls to inform a number of our former players of their selection into the Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame, but this year gives us a unique opportunity to be able to experience this ‘live’ with our fans,” O’Connor said.

Tickets and virtual table sponsorship opportunities are on sale now and can be ordered online through the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) or by calling 800-626-8723. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early to ensure access to the exclusive event.

Table Sponsor ($2,500)*

Private virtual call with UVA Player/Staff member

Attendance for your “table” to 2021 Step Up to the Plate virtual event

*Tax deductible donation

To purchase and receive additional details, please contact Lo Davis with VAF at LoDavis@virginia.edu

Jersey Sponsor ($150)*

Attendance for your household to the 2021 Step Up to the Plate virtual event

(1) Authentic UVA Jersey gift

Signed team baseball gift – (up to 3) per youth 8th grade and younger

Signed posters (up to 4) will be available for each sponsor.

*Tax deductible donation

To purchase online: www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-baseball-virtual-step-up-to-the-plate-registration-129904785711

Access to the event can also be purchased by calling VAF – 800-626-8723.

