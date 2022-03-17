Virginia Baseball: Free tix for kids 18 and under for remainder of 2022 season

Beginning with this Friday’s series opener against Boston College, youth ages 18 and under can attend all remaining regular season Virginia Baseball games for free in general admission seating based on availability.

To claim free youth tickets, fans are required to purchase a minimum of one paid adult ticket (maximum of four youth tickets per paid adult ticket). The offer is online only and not available at the box office.

Series promotions vs. Boston College

Every Sunday is Youth Day at The Dish. Kids can enjoy inflatable slides and obstacle courses in left field, balloon artists, face painters throughout the game. After the game kids can run the bases and get autographs on the field from the team. The first of five special edition posters will be handed out at the game.

The Gus Bus, the food truck of the White Spot, will be on hand serving the famous “Gus Burgers” all weekend