Virginia Baseball: Alum Joe McCarthy makes MLB debut with San Francisco Giants

Former Virginia baseball standout Joe McCarthy made his MLB debut on Thursday night with the San Francisco Giants, batting sixth and going 0-for-4 in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McCarthy, one of seven Cavaliers named to opening day rosters and one of 18 (most in ACC) included on 60-man rosters for the 2020 season, became the 45th Cavalier to appear in a Major League Baseball game and the 22nd under head coach Brian O’Connor.

McCarthy is the fourth Cavalier (Adam Haseley, Josh Sborz & Matt Thaiss) from the 2015 National Championship team to make it to the show.

A centerpiece on Virginia’s 2015 National Championship team, McCarthy spent three seasons with the Cavaliers from 2013-2015. He was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. McCarthy was traded to San Francisco at the 2019 MLB trade deadline and played 24 games with Triple-A Sacramento.

McCarthy hit the ground running as a first year at UVA in 2013, earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors to go along with Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the NCBWA. The left-handed swinging outfielder was a two-time All-ACC performer, garnering second team honors as a freshman in 2013 and landing on the first team as a sophomore in 2014.

McCarthy shined in the NCAA postseason scoring the second most runs (22) and hits (27) in 32 career NCAA Tournament games. In 2013 he was named to the Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team. McCarthy scored the game-winning run in game two of the 2015 NCAA Super Regional against Maryland to send UVA to Omaha for the second-straight season.

