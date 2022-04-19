Virginia Baseball: #11 to be retired on Ryan Zimmerman Day

Published Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022, 10:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UVA baseball program will retire the number 11 that Zimmerman wore as a Cavalier prior to its April 30 game against Virginia Tech.

The number 11 will be removed from circulation by Virginia at the conclusion of this 2022 season. Zimmerman, a Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee, will be on hand to throw out the first pitch. Every fan in attendance will receive an exclusive Ryan Zimmerman jersey T-shirt. Limited quantities in each size are available, and sizes are not guaranteed. Along with the T-shirt, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special edition UVA Ryan Zimmerman bobblehead.

“Ryan Zimmerman embodies everything it means to be a Virginia baseball player,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “He’s all class in everything he does, the way he played the game on the field, his leadership and professionalism makes him special. You can tell a lot about professional athletes when you ask, did they make their community better? You can certainly say that about Ryan in Washington, D.C. and right here in Charlottesville. I am excited to welcome Ryan Zimmerman back to Charlottesville so that our players, staff and fans can honor one of the truly great representatives of our baseball program and the entire University of Virginia.”

The number 11 will be the second number to be retired in Virginia baseball history. Longtime coach and athletic administrator Jim West had his number 24 retired in 1992 after his 33 years of service to the athletic department including 19 as UVA’s head baseball coach. West, along with Zimmerman, were part of the inaugural Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame class in 2018.

With a limited number of seats available, the game is expected to sell out and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by visiting UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (434) 924-UVA1. Gates for the April 30 contest will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch with ceremonies scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m.

A 2005 All-American at UVA, Zimmerman was a three-year letterwinner for the Cavaliers and a two-time All-ACC selection. He left as the program’s record holder for hits in a season (which has since been surpassed) and currently ranks tied third in program history in single season hits (92), fifth in career batting average (.355) and eighth in career hits (250). Zimmerman was selected fourth overall in the 2005 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in the same season, just over two months after his last collegiate game.

Zimmerman retired from professional baseball in February of 2022 as the Washington Nationals franchise leader (including its time as the Montreal Expos) in games, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, homers, RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases. The Nationals are also retiring Zimmerman’s No. 11 as part of a two-day celebration from June 17-18 at Nationals Park.

Like this: Like Loading...