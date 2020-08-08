Virginia bankers raise $11,300 for ReadyKids

The Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management graduating class of 2020 last week presented $11,300 to ReadyKids, which included nearly $1,000 worth of supplies.

The funds and donations were raised this summer through a collaborative effort organized by the graduating class and in cooperation with the more than 180 total bankers in the school.

ReadyKids mission is to get kids ready for life. By providing counseling, family support and early learning opportunities, ReadyKids provides programs for both the kids and those who care for them.

The school attendees supported this great organization in two ways as they help kids stay safe, healthy, and prepare for school. In addition to the monetary donations, ReadyKids created an Amazon wish list and bankers ordered supplies directly for the organization and the children it serves. Items purchased included art supplies, books, chalk, sensory toys, ribbon dancers, a picnic table, dump truck and mini cars, flash cards and more.

Tracy Elliot, AVP, program manager for Chesapeake Bank and third year class charity chair, said of the fundraising efforts, “It is an honor to be a part of a program that unites bankers from all over Virginia to focus on professional development and giving back to the communities in which they serve. It was amazing to see more than 180 bankers across the state come together and raise more than $11,000 for ReadyKids. Helping support the community is one of the constant joys of working for a bank. We hope this donation shows our appreciation and support for the work ReadyKids does to help children with their social and educational development.”

ReadyKids Executive Director Jacki Bryant added, “We were amazed by the generosity of the school attendees! The supplies will be used directly by kids and families to facilitate learning and healthy development and the funds will be used to support program activities. We can’t possibly succeed without the support of our community and we are incredibly grateful to the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management graduates for selecting ReadyKids!”

Each graduating class of the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management selects a charity to support during their final year of the program. Past charity recipients include Project Lifesaver, UVA Children’s Hospital, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Special Olympics Virginia, the RocSolid Foundation, the Virginia Wounded Warrior Program and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The school was held virtually this year for the first time in its 82-year history, and the third year class pivoted to collect contributions electronically instead of in-person as in previous years.

About the Virginia Bankers Association

The Virginia Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and has served as the unified voice for Virginia’s $615 billion banking industry and its 42 thousand employees since 1893. To learn more about the VBA, click here.

About the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management

Through the use of highly qualified instructors and a challenging curriculum, the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management is designed to provide a multidimensional banking educational experience. By the time the three one-week summer sessions are completed, students will have developed a range of skills that should both enhance current performance and qualify them as candidates for advancement.

