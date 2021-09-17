Virginia awards $8.9 million in mitigation grants

Published Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, 7:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced this week the receipt of pre-disaster funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

These awards were received under the Pre-Disaster Mitigation and Flood Mitigation Assistance funding from the FY 2019 competitive cycle.

“VDEM continues to strongly support local governments in meeting their risk reduction goals through the FEMA hazard mitigation assistance grants. In addition to reducing the risk, the city of Roanoke’s project will add to the already existing Lick Run greenway project, which has environmental and social benefits for the community,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown said.

VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for the PDM or FMA grants which are nationally competitive grant programs.

2019 Non-Disaster Mitigation Grant Programs

Applicant Project Name Federal Share Non-Federal Share Total Grant Federal Share Program Chesapeake, City of Acquisition and Demolition of 3 Residential Structures $1,145,710 $103,290 $1,249,000 92% FMA Roanoke, City of Acquisition and Demolition of 5 Repetitive Loss Structures and Creation of a Wetland $3,671,316 $1,223,772 $4,895,088 75% PDM Vinton, Town of West Cedar Village Acquisition of 6 Flood Prone Structures (with 19 units) $674,217 $224,739 $898,956 75% PDM Virginia Beach, City of Elevation of 6 Residential Structures $1,882,004 $0 $1,882,004 100% FMA Total Project Costs $7,373,247 $1,551,801 $8,925,048

VDEM is now accepting applications for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant and FMA for fiscal year 2021. In addition, the application period is open for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program under Disaster 4602 February Ice Storm.

All applications can be submitted in vdem.emgrants.com.

For additional information on other mitigation grant funding opportunities, contact: Debbie Messmer – State Hazard Mitigation Officer at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov