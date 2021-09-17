Virginia awards $8.9 million in mitigation grants
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced this week the receipt of pre-disaster funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
These awards were received under the Pre-Disaster Mitigation and Flood Mitigation Assistance funding from the FY 2019 competitive cycle.
“VDEM continues to strongly support local governments in meeting their risk reduction goals through the FEMA hazard mitigation assistance grants. In addition to reducing the risk, the city of Roanoke’s project will add to the already existing Lick Run greenway project, which has environmental and social benefits for the community,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown said.
VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for the PDM or FMA grants which are nationally competitive grant programs.
2019 Non-Disaster Mitigation Grant Programs
|Applicant
|Project Name
|Federal Share
|Non-Federal Share
|Total Grant
|Federal Share
|Program
|Chesapeake, City of
|Acquisition and Demolition of 3 Residential Structures
|$1,145,710
|$103,290
|$1,249,000
|92%
|FMA
|Roanoke, City of
|Acquisition and Demolition of 5 Repetitive Loss Structures and Creation of a Wetland
|$3,671,316
|
|$4,895,088
|75%
|PDM
|
|West Cedar Village Acquisition of 6 Flood Prone Structures (with 19 units)
|$674,217
|$224,739
|$898,956
|75%
|PDM
|
Virginia Beach, City of
|Elevation of 6 Residential Structures
|
|
$0
|
$1,882,004
|
100%
|
FMA
|Total Project Costs
|
|
|
VDEM is now accepting applications for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant and FMA for fiscal year 2021. In addition, the application period is open for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program under Disaster 4602 February Ice Storm.
All applications can be submitted in vdem.emgrants.com.
For additional information on other mitigation grant funding opportunities, contact: Debbie Messmer – State Hazard Mitigation Officer at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov