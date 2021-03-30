Virginia awarded $10M in pre-disaster mitigation grant for Loudoun water storage project

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was awarded a $10 million FEMA grant that will allow Loudoun Water to implement the Potomac Water Supply Program to ensure a safe, reliable and sustainable supply of drinking water for its customers.

This endeavor is a major step in the continued improvement of the resilience of the overall Washington Metropolitan Area’s water system.

“I am proud of this substantial investment in pre-disaster mitigation efforts around in the Commonwealth and around our nation’s capital,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said. “The past year has proven that we need to be as prepared as possible for the unexpected, and we will continue applying for programs and grants that allow us to build and enhance our capabilities.”

“This project is an innovative approach to sustainable water supply in a heavily populated area and the first of its kind in Virginia. VDEM continues to work to support local governments in applying for these federal funds, to reduce community needs following a disaster,” State Coordinator of Emergency Management Curtis Brown said.

VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for these PDM grants, which are a nationally competitive grant program.

For additional information on mitigation grant funding opportunities, contact Debbie Messmer, the VDEM State Hazard Mitigation Officer, at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov.

