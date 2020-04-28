Virginia Author Project seeks best independently published eBooks

The Waynesboro Public Library is joining in the announcement of a local author contest that will accept submissions of adult and young adult fiction, to be recognized as the top indie-published eBooks in Virginia.

Winners in each category will receive $500 as well as:

Inclusion in Indie Virginia, a digital collection of local authors on BiblioBoard Library

Honors at the 2021 spring Indie Author Project (IAP) Reception

Opportunities to promote the winning title at Waynesboro Public Library and the Virginia Library Association conference

Inclusion in a full page spread in Library Journal, one of America’s oldest and most renowned trade publications for library news

Opportunities earn royalties through the IAP Select collection

The creation of the Virgina Author Project gives librarians not only a chance to engage with a growing group of fresh literary voices, but also an opportunity to play an active role in the discovery and promotion of new works.

For indie-published authors, the contest is a fantastic prospect to elevate their careers and expand their readership. Along with the accolade of the award and its perks, being recognized by librarians creates credibility and visibility in the growing marketplace of digital content and indie-published books. Winning authors will reach hundreds if not thousands of new readers via the library, and can also leverage being an award-winning indie author for additional marketing opportunities.

Each book that is submitted to the contest must be:

Independently-published

In the category of adult or young adult fiction

Written by a Virginia resident

Available in either PDF or ePUB format

The contest will accept submissions April 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

Authors can submit at indieauthorproject.librariesshare.com/virginia.

