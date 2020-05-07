Virginia Athletics trying to make it easy on you to buy tickets for next season

Virginia Athletics needs to sell you tickets to games, especially football games. You’re on the fence, for lots of reasons, most of them having to do with some virus that’s making headlines.

This is why we have the Fans First Ticket program, which is aimed, clearly, at giving you confidence to buy tickets, which they need you to do.

The guarantee is the key here: that if you buy a ticket to a game that ends up being canceled, you can get your money back, or a credit.

There are also options to donate refunds to the operational budget or the Athletics Master Plan.

If you’re a working stiff like most of us, those last two are nice thoughts.

The priority ordering deadline for football season tickets and parking has been extended to Friday, June 5.

The priority deadline for other sports will be announced at the beginning of the ticket sales process for those sports.

I know personally that the folks over on Grounds are working hard on football, in particular, because they’ve been calling my wife, whose name has been on our season tickets for years, trying to lure her into buying now.

One note that has been long overdue anyway, but makes total sense given the current environment: all tickets are moving to digital printing and delivery for the 2020-2021 athletics season to reduce the number of physical touchpoints with tickets at athletics venues.

Reserved parking passes will be delivered separately.

Need help? Send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. may contact the ticket staff by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

Story by Chris Graham

