Virginia Athletics reports seven COVID-19 positives from most recent week of testing

Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 2:25 pm

Virginia Athletics department announced today seven COVID-19 positive tests from the total of 929 COVID-19 tests administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the Nov. 30-Dec. 6 period.

This detail, as usual, comes from a weekly press release from the school.

We don’t get specifics in terms of identities or even what sports the positives came from.

We do know that six members of the football team were unavailable for the game with Boston College this past weekend following COVID-19 testing.

No word on whether any of those players could be available for this weekend’s regular-season finale at Virginia Tech.

