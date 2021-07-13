Virginia Athletics places 493 on ACC Honor Roll

The 65th annual ACC Academic Honor Roll, recognizing academic excellence by student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year, was announced Tuesday.

Virginia placed 493 student-athletes on the Honor Roll. A total of 46 Cavaliers were recognized for the fourth time during their careers and six received the honor for the fifth time. That group includes Charlie Campbell (women’s lacrosse), Louie Hayes (wrestling), Dillon Reinkensmeyer (football), Lizzy Sieracki (women’s soccer), Carl Söderlund (men’s tennis) and Anna Sumpter (women’s soccer).

“We are very proud of our student-athletes who are being recognized for their academic achievements,” said Virginia athletics director Carla Williams. “The year was full of unprecedented challenges and our student-athletes did a wonderful job competing in their respective sports and excelling in their academic pursuits.”

The Honor Roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity-level sport and registered a grade point average of 3.0 or better for the full academic year The conference recognized a record 5,791 student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year

During the course of the year, UVA had 148 student-athletes named to ACC All-Academic teams, and five were named Scholar-Athletes of the Year for their respective sport.

ACC Honor Roll Honorees (493)

Note: Number with student-athlete indicates times named to ACC Honor Roll

Andrew Abbott 4 – Baseball; Mia Abulencia 2 – CC/Track & Field; Julian Aguilar 1 – Soccer; Olasunkonmi Agunloye 1 – Football; Kane Aldrich 2 – CC/Track & Field; Brooke Alexander 2 – Rowing; Emily Alexandru 1 – CC/Track & Field; Ammar Alhaqbani 2 – Tennis; Mandy Alonso 1 – Football; McKenna Angotti 3 – Soccer; Jackson Appelt 4 – Lacrosse; Rohann Asfaw 2 – CC/Track & Field; Emily Ashton 2 – Rowing; Adeeb Atariwa 1 – Football; Billy Atkinson 1 – CC/Track & Field; Savana Avilla 2 – Softball; Tahne Badenhorst 2 – Rowing; Jacob Baldino 2 – Baseball; Caroline Baldwin 3 – Squash; Blake Bales 1 – Baseball; Abigail Barber 3 – Softball; Trina Barcarola 1 – CC/Track & Field; Christopher Barfield Jr. 1 – Football; Lila Barker 3 – Lacrosse; Lindsay Barkett 3 – Rowing; Hailey Barnett 2 – Rowing; Myla Barnett 2 – Lacrosse; Keefer Barnum 4 – Swimming/Diving; Drew Barr 1 – Squash; Michael Battista 3 – Wrestling; Niklas Becker 1 – CC/Track & Field; Reece Beekman 1 – Basketball; Jennifer Bell 2 – Swimming/Diving; Liam Bellamy 1 – CC/Track & Field; Lauren Benedict 1 – Rowing; Cameron Bentley 1 – Rowing; Nick Berghold 1 – Soccer; Lily Bernero 1 – Rowing; Jake Berry 1 – Baseball; Charlie Bertrand 1 – Lacrosse; Meagan Best 1 – Squash; Sarah Billard 4 – Volleyball; Abbie Bird 2 – Rowing; Jaime Biskup 2 – Lacrosse; Joey Blount 3 – Football; Colton Bogucki 3 – CC/Track & Field; Claire Bolton 1 – CC/Track & Field; Kayla Bonnick 1 – CC/Track & Field; Sam Book 4 – Wrestling; Virginia Bossi 2 – Golf; Maggie Bostain 1 – Lacrosse; Kiera Bothwell 4 – CC/Track & Field; Pietro Bovari 1 – Golf; Charlotte Bowen 2 – Swimming/Diving; Scott Bower 2 – Lacrosse; Maddie Boylston 2 – Volleyball; Spencer Bozsik 4 – Tennis; Emma Bradish 1 – Rowing; Beau Bradley 4 – Soccer; Sam Brady 1 – Football; Carson Branstine 1 – Tennis; Gable Braun 1 – Lacrosse; Brian Brennan 1 – Swimming/Diving; Drew Brennfleck 2 – Lacrosse; Deja Bristol 1 – Basketball; Carter Bristow 3 – Swimming/Diving; Elliott Brown 1 – Football; Holden Brown 1 – Soccer; Matt Brownstead 1 – Swimming/Diving; Sarah Brunner 1 – Soccer; Jamey Bulloch 4 – Rowing; Addie Burrow 1 – Baseball; Alex Burtnett 2 – Lacrosse; Ryan Buscaglia 4 – CC/Track & Field; Francisco Caffaro 2 – Basketball; Khyasia Caldwell 1 – CC/Track & Field; Charlie Campbell 5 – Lacrosse; Kevin Carlson 1 – CC/Track & Field; Brooke Carmody 1 – Rowing; Jahmeer Carter 1 – Football; Courtlynne Caskin 3 – Lacrosse; Tommy Christ 2 – Football; Milla Ciprian 3 – Volleyball; Sarah Clark 1 – Soccer; Jennifer Cleary 1 – Golf; William Cole 1 – Swimming/Diving; Chase Coleman 2 – Basketball; Ella Collins 2 – Swimming/Diving; Abby Comella 1 – CC/Track & Field; Grace Comerford 4 – Rowing; Emily Condlin 3 – Rowing; Janet Conklin 2 – Rowing; Jeff Conner 3 – Lacrosse; Jared Conners 4 – Lacrosse; Channing Connors 2 – Wrestling; Sean Conway 2 – Swimming/Diving; Sydney Coppolino 2 – CC/Track & Field; Payton Cormier 3 – Lacrosse; Will Cory 2 – Lacrosse; Ray Costa 2 – Wrestling; Brian Courtney 3 – Wrestling; Kate Covington 4 – Softball; Nick Coy 2 – Wrestling; Walker Creedon 1 – Swimming/Diving; Bryson Crites 2 – CC/Track & Field; Nathaniel Crofts 2 – Soccer; Katie Cronin 2 – Swimming/Diving; Alex Cruz 1 – Wrestling; Lexi Cuomo 2 – Swimming/Diving; Julia Curran 2 – Squash; Fentrell Cypress II 2 – Football; Star Davidson 3 – Rowing; Nigal Davis 1 – CC/Track & Field; Emma Dawson 2 – Soccer; Giovanna Veiga de Almedia 3 – Squash; Ellie Desmond 1 – CC/Track & Field; Derek Devine 2 – Football; Griffin Dewey 1 – Squash; Braeden Dial 2 – Lacrosse; Xander Dickson 2 – Lacrosse; Justin Diehl 2 – CC/Track & Field; Taha Dinana 1 – Squash; Justice Dixon 1 – CC/Track & Field; Jefferson Dockter 3 – Tennis; Simone Dominique 2 – Volleyball; Irakoze Donasiyano 2 – Soccer; Maddie Donohoe 2 – Swimming/Diving; Kate Douglass 2 – Swimming/Diving; Caity Driver 1 – Rowing; George Duangmanee 1 – Golf; Teddy Durfee 2 – Squash; Annie Dyson 3 – Lacrosse; Max Edwards 2 – Swimming/Diving; Jack Eliason 1 – CC/Track & Field; Lilly Emery Baum 2 – Lacrosse; Luca Errico 1 – Wrestling; Louis Evans 1 – Soccer; Amber Ezechiels 3 – Field Hockey; Brendan Farrell 1 – Football; Georgia Fear 1 – CC/Track & Field; Lila Fenner 1 – CC/Track & Field; Nico Ferrara 3 – Swimming/Diving; Tucker Finkelston 3 – Football; Josh Fong 2 – Swimming/Diving; Christopher Fosdick 1 – Golf; Brenton Foster 1 – CC/Track & Field; John Fox 4 – Lacrosse; Mikaila Fox 1 – Softball; Maggie Fralin 1 – Soccer; Donna Friedman 2 – Softball; Matt Gahm 4 – Football; Elijah Gaines 1 – Football; Makayla Gallen 3 – Field Hockey; WeiWei Geo 1 – Golf; Jesse Geller 4 – CC/Track & Field; Jack Gelof 1 – Baseball; Zack Gelof 1 – Baseball; Oliver Gerbig 1 – Soccer; Tristian Gess 3 – Swimming/Diving; Tori Gilbert 3 – Softball; Greer Gill 3 – Field Hockey; Cole Ginghina 2 – CC/Track & Field; Jake Giulieri 2 – Lacrosse; Colette Glass 4 – Rowing; Vivian Glozman 2 – Tennis; Caroline Gmelich 4 – Swimming/Diving; Lia Godfrey 1 – Soccer; Peyton Goldthwaite 1 – Soccer; Nora Grabcheski 1 – Rowing; Emily Graeff 1 – Field Hockey; Halle Graham 3 – Lacrosse; Abbey Green 3 – CC/Track & Field; Alex Greene 1 – Baseball; Justin Grender 3 – Swimming/Diving; Gabby Grob 4 – Rowing; Maddy Grosz 1 – Swimming/Diving; Molly Grube 2 – Softball; Samar Guidry 1 – Soccer; Abby Gunther 2 – CC/Track & Field; Drew Hamrock 3 – Baseball; Katie Haney 1 – Softball; Cabrel Happi Kamseu 2 – Soccer; Mikie Harmeyer 1 – Lacrosse; Griffin Harris 2 – Lacrosse; Madison Harris 1 – Softball; Abby Harter 1 – Swimming/Diving; Kellen Hasle 1 – CC/Track & Field; Sam Hauser 2 – Basketball; Lauren Hausheer 4 – Field Hockey; Joe Hawkes 1 – CC/Track & Field; Rebecca Hawkins 2 – CC/Track & Field; Louie Hayes 5 – Wrestling; Gabrielle Hayes 1 – CC/Track & Field; Amanda Haywood 3 – Squash; Halle Hazzard 3 – CC/Track & Field; Lily Hengerer 1 – Field Hockey; Meghen Hengerer 1 – Field Hockey; Taylor Henriksen 3 – Field Hockey; Tanner Hering 1 – Swimming/Diving; Connor Hincks 1 – Baseball; Lauren Hinton 2 – Soccer; Christian Hlinka 4 – Baseball; Claire Hodges 4 – Golf; Mackenzie Hoeg 1 – Lacrosse; Riley Hoeg 2 – Lacrosse; Will Holey 3 – Squash; Coco Holliday 2 – CC/Track & Field; Philip Horton 1 – Soccer; Mikayla Houge 1 – Softball; Jay Huff 3 – Basketball; Jacob Hunter 2 – CC/Track & Field; Danielle Husar 2 – Field Hockey; Aly Hussein 2 – Squash; Adele Iacobucci 2 – Field Hockey; Laurel Ivory 3 – Soccer; John Izlar 2 – Lacrosse; Nick Jackson 2 – Football; Elizabeth James 1 – CC/Track & Field; Terrell Jana 3 – Football; Laura Janssen 2 – Field Hockey; Lily Jarrett 1 – Rowing; Rebecca Jarrett 3 – Soccer; Matthew JeanPierre 1 – CC/Track & Field; Ashley Jennings 3 – Softball; Emma Jinks 3 – Squash; Rosie Johanson 4 – Tennis; Lucas Johnson 1 – Football; Derek Johnson 3 – CC/Track & Field; Perris Jones 1 – Football; Chloe Jones 3 – Lacrosse; Brittany Jones 4 – CC/Track & Field; Gabriella Karas 2 – CC/Track & Field; Nick Karayianis 1 – CC/Track & Field; Jan Karolczak 1 – Swimming/Diving; Cole Kastner 1 – Lacrosse; Austin Katstra 3 – Basketball; John Keenan 2 – Football; Joey Kelly 1 – CC/Track & Field; Kate Kelly 1 – Rowing; Nic Kent 2 – Baseball; Sophia Kershner 3 – Rowing; Molly Keshin 4 – Softball; Rachel Keshin 4 – Softball; Alexander Kiefer 1 – Tennis; Elizabeth Kilgore 2 – Rowing; Connor Killion 3 – Swimming/Diving; Liv Kimche 3 – Rowing; Scott Kiyono 1 – Wrestling; Darren Klein 1 – Football; Zoe Klenke 1 – Rowing; Jessie Knight 1 – Wrestling; Andrenette Knight 2 – CC/Track & Field; Anneloes Knol 1 – Field Hockey; Amelia Kokernak 3 – CC/Track & Field; Kyle Kology 4 – Lacrosse; Michael Kosar 1 – Football; Jourdan Krueger 1 – Tennis; Ka’eo Kruse 1 – CC/Track & Field; Caroline Kulp 2 – Swimming/Diving; Connell Kumar 1 – Lacrosse; Ty Kunzman 1 – CC/Track & Field; August Lamb 2 – Swimming/Diving; Trey Lane 2 – Wrestling; Riley Larsen 2 – CC/Track & Field; Petey LaSalla 3 – Lacrosse; Ian Laviano 3 – Lacrosse; Nicola Lawless 3 – Rowing; Kaydan Lawson 1 – Basketball; Jaron Leasure 1 – Golf; Grace Lebo 1 – Rowing; Amanda Leizman 1 – Swimming/Diving; Kristen Leland 3 – Volleyball; Jacob Lemmon 2 – CC/Track & Field; Camryn Lexow 2 – Soccer; Beth Lillie 4 – Golf; Helena Lindsay 3 – CC/Track & Field; Cullen Little 2 – Squash; Matthew Lord 1 – Tennis; Tyler Lynch 1 – CC/Track & Field; Avery Mabe 1 – Baseball; Tyler Mackesy 2 – Squash; Paige Madden 4 – Swimming/Diving; Kira Maguire 2 – Soccer; Russ Maher 1 – Lacrosse; Nusi Malani Jr. 1 – Football; Maya Maloney 2 – CC/Track & Field; James Massie 4 – Golf; Quentin Matsui 2 – Lacrosse; Emily Maupin 1 – Basketball; Sydney Maxwell 1 – Squash; DeJon Mayo 1 – CC/Track & Field; Aislinn McCarthy 2 – Lacrosse; Lacey McCormack 2 – Soccer; Patrick McCormick 3 – Wrestling; Justin McCoy 3 – Wrestling; Annie McDonough 3 – Field Hockey; Colby McGhee 1 – Football; Ashlyn McGovern 2 – Lacrosse; Myles McIntyre 1 – Squash; Justin McKoy 2 – Basketball; Julia Menkhaus 3 – Swimming/Diving; Chris Merle 2 – Lacrosse; Zach Messinger 3 – Baseball; Michaela Meyer 1 – CC/Track & Field; Logan Michaels 1 – Baseball; Nycerra Minnis 1 – Basketball; Harry Monroe 3 – CC/Track & Field; John Montague 3 – Golf; Iñaki Montes 1 – Tennis; Matt Moore 3 – Lacrosse; Jack Moore 1 – Swimming/Diving; Michaela Moran 2 – Soccer; Hannah Moran 4 – CC/Track & Field; Madison Morey 1 – Volleyball; Alexandra Morgan 1 – Field Hockey; Peter Morris 3 – CC/Track & Field; Ethan Moszkowski 4 – Tennis; Maria Moya Lopez 2 – Squash; Sofia Munera 1 – Tennis; Morgan Murphy 2 – Softball; Eva Mustafic 3 – CC/Track & Field; Emma Myer 2 – CC/Track & Field; Jessica Nava 3 – Swimming/Diving; Emma Navarro 1 – Tennis; Brandon Neeck 1 – Baseball; Elizabeth Neely 1 – CC/Track & Field; Randy Neish 2 – CC/Track & Field; Ryan Nelson 1 – Football; Ella Nelson 2 – Swimming/Diving; Chris Newell 2 – Baseball; James Ney 1 – CC/Track & Field; Jayden Nixon 3 – Basketball; Erin O’Connor 1 – Squash; Amber O’Dell 2 – Tennis; Alibhe O’Grady 1 – Rowing; Kevin Ogudugu 1 – Soccer; Kian Olexo 2 – Lacrosse; Diana Ordoñez 2 – Soccer; Andrew Orischak 3 – Golf; Lauren Orr 2 – Rowing; Matthew Otto 4 – Swimming/Diving; Brandon Outlaw 1 – CC/Track & Field; Owayne Owens 3 – CC/Track & Field; Amelia Parizek 3 – Rowing; Robert Patrick 3 – Wrestling; Drew Peck 4 – Wrestling; Lauren Pederson 1 – Lacrosse; Jake Peele 4 – Lacrosse; Jay Pendarvis Jr. 1 – CC/Track & Field; Justin Phillips 2 – Wrestling; Shannon Pickrell 2 – Rowing; Aaliyah Pitts 1 – Basketball; Wes Porter 1 – CC/Track & Field; Cate Porter 2 – Rowing; Jocelyn Porter 2 – Swimming/Diving; Liam Powderly 1 – Golf; Michael Prestipino 1 – Lacrosse; Billy Price 1 – Baseball; Ryan Pride 3 – Lacrosse; Jilliie Quevedo 3 – Lacrosse; Regan Quinn 3 – Lacrosse; Charlotte Quinn 3 – Rowing; Anthony Raftis 1 – CC/Track & Field; Aly Rayle 3 – Softball; Jared Rayman 2 – Football; Gabriella Recce 1 – CC/Track & Field; Casey Reed 1 – Rowing; Taylor Regan 2 – Lacrosse; Dillion Reinkensmeyer 5 – Football; Madelin Rennyson 4 – CC/Track & Field; Zoe Rice 3 – CC/Track & Field; Brooke Rickert 3 – Rowing; Arizona Ritchie 3 – Softball; Rachel Robinson 4 – Field Hockey; Alex Rode 4 – Lacrosse; Chris Rodesch 1 – Tennis; Paul Rodriguez 2 – Lacrosse; Sadey Rodriguez 3 – CC/Track & Field; Laila Rogers 1 – Volleyball; Jerome Romualdez 4 – Tennis; David Roselle 2 – Lacrosse; Gianni Ross 3 – Tennis; Laney Rouse 1 – Soccer; Isabel Rundle 3 – Rowing; Laughlin Ryan 1 – Soccer; Grayson Sallade 3 – Lacrosse; Swathi Samuel 1 – CC/Track & Field; Nic Sansone 1 – Wrestling; Olivia Sargent 2 – CC/Track & Field; Kaiya Saunders 1 – CC/Track & Field; Nadia Saunders 2 – CC/Track & Field; Cade Saustad 3 – Lacrosse; Nate Savino 1 – Baseball; Luke Schauer 1 – Baseball; Christopher Scheipe 1 – Soccer; Ellena Schildmeyer 1 – Lacrosse; Olivia Schildmeyer 4 – Lacrosse; Samuel Schilling 2 – Swimming/Diving; Gerry Schnarrs 1 – Field Hockey; Morgan Schwab 1 – Lacrosse; Jada Seaman 2 – CC/Track & Field; Keara Seasholtz 1 – CC/Track & Field; Ashlynn Serepca 3 – Soccer; Grace Seymour 2 – Squash; Mary Shaffer 1 – Volleyball; Hibah Shaikh 1 – Tennis; Kiki Shaw 2 – Lacrosse; Kadin Shedrick 2 – Basketball; Connor Shellenberger 1 – Lacrosse; Olivia Sheridan 1 – Rowing; Carter Shields 2 – Rowing; Lizzy Sieracki 5 – Soccer; Gwin Sinnott 3 – Lacrosse; Sophie Skinner 3 – Swimming/Diving; Rebecca Skoler 1 – Golf; Skylar Sload 2 – Golf; Bianka Smeulders 2 – Rowing; Luke Smith 1 – CC/Track & Field; Riley Smyth 3 – Golf; Carl Söderlund 5 – Tennis; Alexa Spaanstra 3 – Soccer; Denton Spencer 1 – Wrestling; Alex Spencer 4 – Volleyball; Abbigail Starnes 2 – Field Hockey; Katie Stephens 2 – Rowing; Alix Still 3 – CC/Track & Field; Nel Straub 1 – Rowing; Natasha Subhash 2 – Tennis; Jimmy Sullivan 1 – Baseball; Anna Sumpter 5 – Soccer; Alex Tappen 2 – Baseball; Wayne Taulapapa 1 – Football; Noah Taylor 2 – Football; Maggie Taylor 4 – Rowing; Kyle Teel 1 – Baseball; Zoe Tekeian 1 – Rowing; Zachary Teter 2 – Football; Alexis Theoret 1 – Soccer; Reagan Thomas 2 – Rowing; Keytaon Thompson 1 – Football; Miles Thompson 2 – Lacrosse; Leia Till 2 – Rowing; Peyton Tollaksen 2 – Field Hockey; Taryn Torres 4 – Soccer; Grace Turner 2 – Volleyball; Andreas Ueland 2 – Soccer; Celeste Valinho 2 – Golf; Kyla Valls 4 – Swimming/Diving; Alexandra van Dijkum 2 – Rowing; ViVi Van Ingen 2 – Rowing; Lauren Vanassche 1 – Softball; Mary VanLoh 1 – Field Hockey; Mike Vasil 1 – Baseball; Ella-Reaves Vaughan 2 – Lacrosse; Jordan Vaught 1 – Lacrosse; David Veltri 2 – Wrestling; Jeremy Verley 1 – Soccer; Gerrik Vollmer 1 – Football; Ronnie Walker Jr. 1 – Football; Olivia Walsh 1 – Squash; Alex Walsh 1 – Swimming/Diving; Jack Walshe 1 – Lacrosse; Carrie Warner 3 – Rowing; Benjamin Wayer 1 – Lacrosse; Ethan Weatherspoon 2 – Wrestling; Abby Weaver 1 – Softball; Alexis Wenger 2 – Swimming/Diving; Luke Wentz 2 – Football; Ashley West 1 – Lacrosse; Mitchell Whalen 2 – Lacrosse; Devon Whitaker 1 – Lacrosse; Cayla White 2 – Soccer; Kyle Whitten 3 – Baseball; Jacquelyn Wilkins 3 – Field Hockey; Aubrey Williams 1 – Lacrosse; Josi Williams 2 – Volleyball; Liza Williamson 4 – Lacrosse; Jordan Willis 4 – CC/Track & Field; Jeremiah Wilson 1 – CC/Track & Field; Madi Wilson 3 – Softball; Sophia Wilson 1 – Swimming/Diving; Bailey Winscott 3 – Softball; William Woodall 2 – Tennis; Emily Woodworth 3 – Squash; Mackenzie Wooten 2 – Softball; Anna Workman 1 – CC/Track & Field; Grayson Wotnosky 1 – Golf; Haeley Wotnosky 3 – Golf; Davis Young 2 – CC/Track & Field; Sydney Zandi 3 – Soccer; Ethan Zeh 2 – CC/Track & Field; Tara Zeni 1 – CC/Track & Field; Clare Zureich 3 – Softball.