Virginia Athletics: Mack, Morse, Söderlund named ACC Postgraduate Scholars

Three Virginia senior student-athletes were among 50 from league institutions selected as 2020 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients.

UVA’s scholarship recipients are football player Jordan Mack, women’s soccer player Zoe Morse and men’s tennis player Carl Söderlund.

The Weaver-James-Corrigan and Jim and Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

Mack, the winner of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award as the conference’s top football scholar-athlete, appeared in 47 games as a Cavalier and recorded 289 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He was a finalist for the 2019 William B. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

The Lithonia, Ga., native is a three-time ACC All-Academic Team member and a three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection. He was named to College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 3 team.

Mack has been invited to attend the 2020 NFL Combine.

Morse, a three-time member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll, helped the Cavaliers post a 61-18-10 record through her four-year career, including 45 shutouts in that time. She was twice named to the ACC Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team (2018, 2019).

This past season, Morse was named an All-Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches after helping the Cavaliers advance to the finals of the ACC Championship and earn the program’s 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. She was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and a Scholar All-Region selection by the United Soccer Coaches.

Morse started 85-of-86 games played, tallying 6,826 career minutes, and was drafted 19th overall by the Orlando Pride in this year’s NWSL Draft. She is a resident of UVA’s The Lawn this year.

Söderlund, a 2019 All-American, reached a No. 1 ITA singles ranking in the 2019-20 preseason. Söderlund was both the 2019 ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year and the ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as being named the top male scholar athlete of the Virginia Athletics Department at last year’s Hoos Choice awards.

Söderlund is a three-time All-ACC honoree and received the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region rookie of the year during his freshman campaign. He helped lead the 2017 Virginia men’s tennis team to the NCAA team championship his freshman season.

The three-time All-ACC Academic Team member and three-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete is a resident of The Lawn this year.

