Virginia Athletics: Four Cavaliers earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

Published Monday, May. 25, 2020, 8:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia lacrosse senior Sammy Mueller, men’s tennis senior Carl Soderlund and two swimmers, junior Paige Madden and senior Ted Schubert, have all been named to the 2020 Academic All-District At-Large District 3 Teams.

The 2020 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 16-19.

Mueller, a three-time All-American, gradated in May with a degree in Commerce with a 3.71 GPA. The midfielder was a standout during her career with the Cavaliers, being named to the Tewaaraton Top 25 as a junior. Mueller was a three-time All-ACC selection and three-time ACC All-Academic team selection. She finished her UVA career ranked sixth all-time at Virginia in goals (165), fourth in draw controls (204), eighth in points (215) and ninth in caused turnovers (84). She led ACC in ground balls last two years and paced UVA in points, ground balls, caused turnovers and draws in last two seasons.

Söderlund, a 2019 All-American, reached a No. 1 ITA singles ranking in the 2019-20 preseason. Söderlund was both the 2019 ACC men’s Tennis Player of the Year and the ACC men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year as well as being named the top male scholar athlete of the Virginia Athletics Department in each of the last two years. He is a three-time All-ACC honoree and has been lauded by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as the Atlantic Region player to watch in 2019 after being named the region’s rookie of the year during his freshman campaign. He helped lead the 2017 Virginia men’s tennis team to winning the NCAA team championship his freshman season. The three-time All-ACC Academic Team member and three-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athlete was a resident of The Lawn this year, earning his bachelor’s degree in economics. He also represents his native Sweden as a member of the nation’s Davis Cup team.

Madden was named the Co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, ACC Swimmer of the Year and ACC Swimmer of the Meet. The five-time ACC champion led the Cavaliers at the conference championships winning three individual events, the 200, 500 and 1650-yard freestyle, and two relays, 400 and 800-yard freestyle relay, to score 96 points at the meet. She was named a five-time All-America honoree this season after advancing to the NCAA Championships in all three individual events and qualifying with both relay teams, bringing her career total to nine All-America honors. She finished the season ranked second nationally in the 500-yard freestyle, sixth in the mile and seventh in both the 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle. She concludes her collegiate career tied for 10th in program history for most overall ACC titles, winning eight conference events. She also holds the second-fastest 1650-yard freestyle (15:50.38) in program history. The junior is earning a degree in kinesiology.

Schubert is a two-time ACC Champion, winning the 200 and 400-yard individual medley at the 2020 ACC Championships. He finished the season with three times ranked inside the top-15 nationally, posting the fourth-fastest time this season in the 400-yard individual medley, the 12th-fastest time in the 200-yard butterfly and the 14th-fastest time in the 200-yard individual medley. Schubert concluded his career as a six-time All-America honoree, earning three honors this season for advancing to the NCAA Championships in the 200-yard butterfly and the 200 and 400-yard individual medley. The UVA senior holds the school record in the 200-yard individual medley (1:43.09) and the program’s second-fastest time in both the 200-yard butterfly (1:41.34) and 400-yard individual medley (3:39.52). Schubert was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for three consecutive years and to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s Scholar All-America team three times. Schubert graduated with a degree in inter-cognitive science.

The at-large teams cover the sports of women’s beach volleyball, women’s bowling, women’s rowing, men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s volleyball, men’s and women’s water polo and wrestling.

Women’s NCAA Division I – District 3

First Team

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major

Swimming Faith Anderson James Madison University Jr. 3.98 Psychology

Swimming Maddie Baiotto Campbell University Sr. 4.00 Biology

Golf Jaravee Boonchant Duke University Jr. 3.58 Statistics

Golf Allison Chandler Gardner-Webb University Sr. 4.00 Accounting

Lacrosse Meredith Chapman High Point University Gr. 3.94/4.00 Psychology

Field Hockey Rachel Gaines App State Gr. 3.94/4.00 REE

Lacrosse Katie Hoeg University of North Carolina Sr. 3.79 Biology

Lacrosse Dana Joss Longwood University Sr. 4.00 History

Swimming Paige Madden University of Virginia Jr. 3.63 Kinesiology

Lacrosse Sammy Mueller University of Virginia Sr. 3.71 Commerce

Tennis Christina Rosca Vanderbilt University Sr. 3.73 Neuroscience

Swimming Makayla Sargent North Carolina State Sr. 4.00 Psychology

Men’s NCAA Division I – District 3

First Team

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major

Tennis Bar Botzer Wake Forest University Jr. 3.85 Finance

Tennis Chase Burton Liberty University Sr. 3.91 Business Admin

Golf Chandler Eaton Duke University Sr. 3.70 Environmental Science

Fencing Eoin Gronningsater Duke University Sr. 3.81 Political Science

Swimming Nathaniel Hernandez Duke University Sr. 3.67 Biology

Swimming Eric Knowles North Carolina State Jr. 4.00 Materials Science

Tennis Charlie Morkel UNC Asheville Jr. 4.00 Economics

Golf Nolan Ray Lipscomb University Gr. 4.00 Accounting

Swimming Ted Schubert University of Virginia Sr. 3.79 Inter-Cognitive Science

Tennis Carl Soderlund University of Virginia Sr. 3.70 Economics

Information from Virginia Athletics

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments