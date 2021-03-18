Virginia Athletics fires volleyball coaching staff after quick review of personnel matter
Virginia Athletics has relieved its volleyball staff, including head coach Aaron Smith, of its duties, effective immediately.
The move comes a day after Athletics Director Carla Williams announced that the staff – Smith and assistants Nikki Dailey, Kelsea Kalich and Joe Klein – had been placed on paid administrative leave during a review of a personnel matter.
As a result of these actions, UVA is cancelling the remainder of its 2020-2021 season. Virginia (2-12, 0-11) had four road matches remaining on its spring schedule.
“While I am unable to comment on the details,” Williams said, “I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation. We will continue to support them as our program moves forward.”
Virginia will immediately begin a national search to fill the head coaching position.