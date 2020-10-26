Virginia Athletics COVID-19 update: Two positives last week

Published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 2:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Athletics announced today two positive COVID-19 tests from among the 985 tests administered to student-athletes and staff last week.

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 9,026 tests have been administered with 89 total positives. (1.0 percent).

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are resolving plus 24-hours fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated before they will be cleared to resume daily sports participation.

Known close contacts of those who test positive, as determined by the Virginia Department of Health, will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports activities during that time.

During the competition seasons, Virginia athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.

Related

Comments