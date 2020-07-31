Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing update
Virginia Athletics announced no new positives from its third round of COVID-19 testing results for the student-athletes who have returned to Grounds.
Since testing started with the return of the UVA football team on July 5, a total of 235 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19. Four student-athletes have produced a positive test. Since its return to Grounds, the UVA football team has had 112 student-athletes tested and there have been three positive results.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive have required hospitalization.
Student-athletes from the sports of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball are back on Grounds to resume pre-season training and conditioning.
