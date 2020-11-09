Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing update: One positive last week

Virginia Athletics announced today one positive COVID-19 test over the last seven days from a total of 736 COVID-19 tests that were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff.

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 10,800 tests have been administered with 92 total positives (0.9 percent).

During the competition seasons, Virginia Athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.

