 

Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing update: One positive last week

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 12:39 pm

uva logo blueVirginia Athletics announced today one positive COVID-19 test over the last seven days from a total of 736 COVID-19 tests that were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff.

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 10,800 tests have been administered with 92 total positives (0.9 percent).

During the competition seasons, Virginia Athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.


