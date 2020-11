Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing update for Nov. 16: None

Virginia Athletics announced today that zero of the 1,135 COVID-19 tests that were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Nov. 9-15) resulted in a positive test.

Zero. With a z-.

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 11,935 tests have been administered with 92 total positives (0.8 percent).

