Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing update: 12 positives over past week

Virginia Athletics announced a total of 12 positive COVID-19 tests of student-athletes and athletics staff conducted in the past week, from among the 1,012 tests administered.

Due to an oversight, last week’s report for the week of Sept. 21-27 only featured test results administered by UVA Health and did not include the third-party tests (149 tests) provided to the UVA football team the day before its Sept. 26 game (as required by the ACC medical protocols for that sport).

Last week’s total number of tests should have been 1,317 (originally reported as 1,168). The total number of positive test results (22) did not change from the reporting period. The percentage of positive tests for that period should have been 1.7 percent (originally reported at 1.8 percent).

All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are resolving plus 24-hours fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated before they will be cleared to resume daily sports participation.

Known close contacts of those who test positive, as determined by the Virginia Department of Health, will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports activities during that time.

During the competition seasons, Virginia Athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.

