Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing results update
Virginia Athletics updated us for the first time in a good while on COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff.
It had been since Dec. 14 that we’d last heard.
Since, a total of 3,923 COVID-19 tests had been administered to UVA student-athletes and staff. Of the tests conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 31, 31 resulted in a positive test (0.8 percent).
Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 18,330 tests have been administered with 138 total positives. (0.8 percent).
Story by Chris Graham