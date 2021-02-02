Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing results update

Published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 12:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Athletics updated us for the first time in a good while on COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff.

It had been since Dec. 14 that we’d last heard.

Since, a total of 3,923 COVID-19 tests had been administered to UVA student-athletes and staff. Of the tests conducted between Dec. 14 and Jan. 31, 31 resulted in a positive test (0.8 percent).

Since testing began on UVA student-athletes and staff on July 5, a total of 18,330 tests have been administered with 138 total positives. (0.8 percent).

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments