Virginia Athletics COVID-19 testing numbers: 110 tested, two positive

Two UVA student-athletes from among the 110 tested for COVID-19 upon their returns to Grounds last week tested positive, the athletics department announced Friday.

Neither of the student-athletes who tested positive required hospitalization.

All testing and results took place before the returning student-athletes started voluntary workouts today. Earlier this week, in addition to COVID-19 testing, student-athletes underwent physical examinations and cardiac testing.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions. They will also undergo cardiac screening once cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Virginia football student-athletes are scheduled to start required activities – up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning, film review – on July 15.

