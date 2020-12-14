Virginia Athletics COVID-19 test update: Four positives last week

Virginia Athletics reported four positive COVID-19 tests in the Dec. 7-13 period from among the 754 tests administered to UVA student-athletes and staff.

None were among members of the football program, which didn’t have any players out for the season finale with Virginia Tech on Saturday, either for a positive test or contact tracing.

The men’s basketball program had to postpone two games last week – with Michigan State and William & Mary – due to what were termed COVID-19 issues in a release.

There was no word officially on whether the issues involved a positive test for a player or staff member.

There is still no direction on when the basketball program will be able to get back in action.

UVA is scheduled to play Villanova on Saturday in New York, but for now that game has to be viewed as in limbo.

Story by Chris Graham

